Ducati all set to launch 2019 Scrambler range in India

Ducati has just announced that the 2019 Scrambler is all set to come to India on April 26. The update includes not only aesthetic but a few additional features too.

First, the updated Scramblers include the Icon, the Desert Sled and the Café Racer. All three bikes will be making its way down to our market. Aesthetically, the Scramblers get a new headlamp unit with DRL LEDs. LED turn-indicators get the auto-off features. Switchgears have been made more ergonomic.

The bike also gets wider handlebars for better leverage along with a new flat seat. Other updates include beefier side panels, brushed cylinder head fins and machine finished rims.

Tech updates include the new Bosch 9.1 MP Cornering ABS which is the first in this segment. The bike also gets an updated hydraulic clutch control. The LCD instrument panel remains the same but gets more information including a fuel gauge indicator. This was something that was sorely lacking in the previous Scramblers. The new bike can also be optionally updated with the Ducati Multimedia System for phone connectivity.

The engine, however, remains the same 803cc L-twin producing 73 PS of power and 67 Nm of peak torque. The outgoing Scrambler range starts at a price of Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom). But, with the updates, you could expect a price hike of about Rs 50,000-60,000. The 2019 Icon will be available in the classic Yellow shade, as well as in the new Atomic Tangerine.