Ducati adds three more bikes to its Scramblers range

Last month, Ducati unveiled the Scrambler Icon, the first in its range. Now, at the 2018 INTERMOT motorcycle show, the Italian bike maker has added three more bikes to its lineup - Full Throttle, Café Racer and Desert Sled. They feature an upgraded headlamp, LED DRLs, self-cancelling LED turn indicators, more ergonomic switchgear and a fully digital instrument panel displaying the fuel gauge and a gear position indicator.

In terms of mechanicals also, all bikes are identical to the Icon with an 803cc L-Twin air cooled engine that produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The bikes get a 6-speed gearbox to handle transmission duties. The most important features for the Scramblers are the addition of cornering ABS and hydraulic clutch control adding to the safety front.

The Scrambler range also gets Bluetooth compatibility and the display is capable of showing you details like calls, messages and even music information.

The area where the Scramblers differ are on the cosmetics front. Each Scrambler is tweaked a little to actually perform in the specific area its name represents.

The Scrambler Café Racer gets the Silver Ice Matt graphics with a blue frame. The bike still continues to hold the same lines however the silver fairing surrounding only the headlamp unit smoothes out the lines even more. The bike gets new 17-inch spoked wheels riding on street dedicated rubbers and aluminium bar-end mirrors. The number 54 on the sides pay homage to Italian Grand Prix racer, Bruno Spiaggiari.

The Scrambler Desert Sled features a red frame and a new seat. It gets the same black rimmed 17-inch spokes for wheels but rides on off-road tyres. Another feature of the Desert Sled is that the ABS is switchable. This 'Off-Road' mode will definitely add some fun on the dirt. It also gets specifically designed headlamp mesh guard, a skid plate and a high mudguard.

The Scrambler Full Throttle takes its inspiration from the flat track Scrambler ridden by Frankie Garcia at the 2018 American Super Hooligan Championship. The bike gets a two-tone black-and-yellow white-striped paint job. The tail section has been restyled to allow for a dedicated seat. The handlebar is low-slung and tapered. The bike also gets dual-sport tyres for maximum grip on both pavement as well as dirt.

The Scrambler line-up first showed up in 2014 and the updated bikes are expected to come to India by mid-2019. The range currently starts at a price of Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but expect a slight bump.