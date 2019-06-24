App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Druva raises $130 mn investment led by Viking Global Investors

The data protection vendor to use the funding to fuel growth and global expansion, and drive new product innovations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Druva, a Cloud Data Protection and Management company, announced a $130 million investment led by Viking Global Investors, pushing total capital raised to $328 million. The round also included participation from new investors including certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman and Atreides Management, as well as existing investors including Riverwood Capital, Tenaya Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. The investment will be used to fuel growth and global expansion, as well as drive new product innovations.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Druva is a SaaS solution in a market dominated by legacy hardware vendors. To date, over 4,000 enterprise customers have placed their trust in Druva, including 10 percent of the Fortune 500, such as Flex, Hitachi, Live Nation, Marriott, and Pfizer.

“Riverwood is thrilled to be increasing its investment in Druva,” said Harish Belur, Managing Director, Riverwood Capital. “Since our original investment around two years ago, the company’s growth and success has surpassed our expectations. Druva’s unique approach to the large and growing data protection market is transformative to the industry and is validated by some of the world’s largest companies and the most demanding customers. We look forward to Druva’s next phase of growth and are excited to be a part of the journey.”

Close
“The line between data and business is blurring. The data management market is forecasted to be worth $55 billion next year, yet the landscape is dominated by solutions that are 20 years old. Druva is disrupting the way enterprises protect and leverage their data with a modern, cloud-native SaaS platform,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva. “Today’s funding will help Druva to power data protection for the cloud era, and accelerate our momentum to better serve the needs of enterprise customers.”

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:31 pm

