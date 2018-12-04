Drops, PUBG and Otter: Here are the best mobile apps of 2018 as per Google

Here are the best apps of 2018 that made our lives a bit easier and our downtime much more fulfilling: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Digital distribution service Google play on December 3 released it 'Best of 2018' list ranking the finest apps, movies, TV shows and books of the year. Here are the best apps of 2018 that made our lives just a bit easier and our downtime much more fulfilling: (Image: Google Play) 2/8 Best App of 2018 | Drops | From the world's most popular languages to widely spoken dialects, learn over 31 languages on Drop. The app utilises games and simple mnemonic to make the experience all the more fun, with a teach yourself approach. (Image: Google Play) 3/8 User’s Choice App of 2018 | Google Pay | The digital wallet platform developed by Google enables users to make payment for tap-to-pay purchases and in-app shopping on mobile devices using Android phones, tablets or watches. The service is available in more than 28 countries, including India, where it was previously known as Tez. (Image: Flickr) 4/8 User's Choice Game of 2018 | PUBG | The Battle Royale inspired game by PUBG Corp in collaboration with Tencent Games tops this year's list. The Android version of the game was released in February 2018, and has been one of the most downloaded games with over 75 million pre-registrations. 5/8 Most Entertaining Apps of 2018 | TikTok, LightX Photo Editor & Photo Effects, SonyLIV, Wynk Music and Kawaii Easy Drawing (Image: Google Play) 6/8 Best Hidden Gems of 2018 | Unfold, Files by Google, How To Draw Comics, Ultimate Guitar and Playo (Image: Google Play) 7/8 Best Self-Improvement Apps of 2018 | Home Workout - No Equipment, 10% Happier, Drops, Mimo: Learn to Code and Habit Tracker (Image: Google Play) 8/8 Best Daily Helper Apps of 2018 | Otter Voice Notes, Asana: organize team projects, Daylio, Recipe Book and Uber Eats (Image: Google Play) First Published on Dec 4, 2018 04:05 pm