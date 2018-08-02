App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT to take call on more 5G spectrum auction after analysing Trai report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) yesterday recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, which includes radiowaves for 5G services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The telecom department will take a call on next round of auction of 5G spectrum identified by a high level committee after analysing recommendations made by sector regulator Trai. "Trai has just made recommendation. We are looking in to it," Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told PTI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) yesterday recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, which includes radiowaves for 5G services.

When asked if DoT will seek reference from the Trai on various bands identified by high level committee on 5G, she said: "We will analyse Trai recommendations first. Then see if there is need and appetite for more spectrum in the industry after which a decision will be taken. It will be very premature to comment".

The 5G committee of the telecom ministry has said about 6,000 Mhz of spectrum can be made available without delay for the next generation mobile service.

related news

The panel has spotted spectrum for 5G service across 11 bands of which four bands — premium 700 Mhz band, 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz), 24 Ghz and 28 Ghz band — can be made immediately available for the service.

Out of the bands identified for 5G services, Trai has given its recommendation of 700 Mhz and 3.5 gigahertz band.

Besides, the panel has recommended that the government should identify spectrum for 5G services in 600 Mhz, 1.4 Ghz, 30 Ghz, 31 Ghz and 37 Ghz band, while exploring the feasibility of 5G spectrum for the service in 500 Mhz and 3.7 Ghz bands.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.