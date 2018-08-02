DoT to take call on more 5G spectrum auction after analysing Trai report

The telecom department will take a call on next round of auction of 5G spectrum identified by a high level committee after analysing recommendations made by sector regulator Trai. "Trai has just made recommendation. We are looking in to it," Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told PTI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) yesterday recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, which includes radiowaves for 5G services.

When asked if DoT will seek reference from the Trai on various bands identified by high level committee on 5G, she said: "We will analyse Trai recommendations first. Then see if there is need and appetite for more spectrum in the industry after which a decision will be taken. It will be very premature to comment".

The 5G committee of the telecom ministry has said about 6,000 Mhz of spectrum can be made available without delay for the next generation mobile service.

The panel has spotted spectrum for 5G service across 11 bands of which four bands — premium 700 Mhz band, 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz), 24 Ghz and 28 Ghz band — can be made immediately available for the service.

Out of the bands identified for 5G services, Trai has given its recommendation of 700 Mhz and 3.5 gigahertz band.

Besides, the panel has recommended that the government should identify spectrum for 5G services in 600 Mhz, 1.4 Ghz, 30 Ghz, 31 Ghz and 37 Ghz band, while exploring the feasibility of 5G spectrum for the service in 500 Mhz and 3.7 Ghz bands.