App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Doodle for Google 2018: A chance for Indian students to win Rs 5 lakh scholarship

The winning doodle will have its share of publicity as it will be displayed on Google’s homepage on this year's Children’s Day on November 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google on Monday announced the '2018 Doodle 4 Google' contest for Indian students, offering an opportunity to win a scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh. The search giant has invited students from class 1 to 10 to submit their doodles. The last date for submission is October 6. The theme for this year is “what inspires you”.

The official release by Google says that the doodle, incorporating letters G-o-o-g-l-e, can be created using crayons, clay, water-colours and graphic design. Students have to bring their imagination to life for the search engine giant’s logo.

The award-winning doodle will get a college scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh along with an opportunity to share their inspiration through artwork. Not just that, the winning doodle will have its share of publicity as it will be displayed on Google’s homepage on this year's Children’s Day on November 14, the company said in a statement.

The entries will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges including original doodle team leader at Google Ryan Germick. Out of the entries, top 20 doodles will be shortlisted by the internal judging and jury votes. Those 20 lucky entries will then go for public voting from October 23 to November 5.

related news

The first edition of "Doodle 4 Google India" was held in 2009 and the theme was "My India". The same contest also runs in regions including Canada, Latin America, and several Asian countries.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 01:18 pm

tags #Google Doodle #India #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.