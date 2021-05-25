Don't send your Ethereum to Nothing, Carl Pei's twitter account was hacked

Nothingcoin ain't a thing chief!

CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei had his twitter account hacked recently and impersonator's posing as him made an announcement of the company's first foray into cryptocurrency space.

NothingCoin was announced on Pei's official twitter account and was supposedly built on Ethereum's ERC-20 chain. It asked people to donate their hard earned crypto at a specified contact address and told them that $NTHG coins will be distributed soon.



Hey folks, I spoke to Carl Pei just now and he confirmed that his Twitter got hacked. This message is fake, do not send them your ETH! pic.twitter.com/O72wD3ZGnU

— Richard Lai (@richardlai) May 25, 2021

Engadget's Richard Lai confirmed that Pei's account was hacked and the tweet was deleted minutes afterward.

This has unfortunately been part of a troubling series of high profile celebrity hacks on twitter to solicit cryptocurrency. Last year, several US celebrity accounts were hacked including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and many more.

It's concerning that high-profile twitter accounts can be hacked so easily and the hacks are still continuing. It seems to be spreading on other platforms as well. Popular YouTuber Steve Terrberry had his account hacked recently and videos deleted, only to be replaced by cryptocurrency livestreams.