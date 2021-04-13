Dominos, Nuro team up to create a pizza delivery robot

Select customers from Houston, Texas in the U.S. can opt to have their Dominos order delivered by robot (Image credit: Dominos Pizza)

Dominos in collaboration with Nuro robotics has introduced a novel way to deliver pizzas to your door. R2, Nuro's custom, autonomous vehicle is the first occupant-less, on-road delivery robot that has approval from the US Department of Transportation.

Starting now, select customers from Houston, Texas in the US can place a prepaid order on certain times and days to opt to have their pizza delivered by the R2 robot. Customers will then be selected by the participating Dominos Store and they will receive a text notification with R2's current location and a unique PIN number.

The R2 Robot's location can be tracked using GPS on the order confirmation page and once it arrives, the customer will need to enter the unique PIN number on the vehicle's touchscreen. R2 will then open its doors and give them their order.

"There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space," says Dominos' Dennis Maloney, "This programme will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations."

Nuro's Dave Ferguson echoes the sentiment. "For the first time, we're launching real world, autonomous deliveries with R2 and Domino's; we're excited to introduce our autonomous delivery bots to a select set of Domino's customers in Houston. We can't wait to see what they think," he noted.