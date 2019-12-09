Do you know Uber rides insure customers against bodily injury?

V Bhatia

In September 2019, Uber India announced an insurance cover for all its riders, whether they chose to commute in a 4-wheeler, Uber Moto or Uber Auto. It covered riders from bodily injury while on an Uber trip in the event of an accident.

Uber capped the accidental hospitalization and accidental disability (permanent or partial) amount to INR 5 lakh, while the upper limit for accidental hospitalization was set at INR 2 lakh. The coverage started from the time a rider entered the vehicle booked on the app, till they exited it at their destination. They could claim for insurance on the app itself.

Uber, which operates in over 40 Indian cities, partnered with Bharti AXA to provide insurance for car rides and with TATA AIG for auto and moto rides.

While Uber offers this service for free to its riders, its closest competitor, Ola, has been offering in-trip insurance service to its customers since 2018 for a nominal cost of INR 1 to INR 15 per ride (depending on the type of vehicle booked) through a partnership with Acko General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Like Uber, it too offers accidental hospitalization and accidental disability along with accidental death, in addition to a daily hospital allowance of INR 500 for up to seven days and ambulance transportation of INR 10,000.

Incidentally, it is not just the riders that Uber is taking pains to protect. It has partnered with HDFC Life and Reliance General to offer its driver partners access to life and health insurance on super competitive rates.

These moves are necessitated despite Ola and Uber together logging close to 2 million rides daily, as per market reports. With growing costs and competition, these two major players in the ride-hailing business have lowered driver incentives by almost 50 percent. This has affected their respective fleet sizes as drivers no longer find it viable to come onboard their platforms.