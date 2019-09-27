Geek Goddess: Where women coders can showcase their talent

If you are you a woman coder in search of a platform to showcase your skills, then Geek Goddess is just what you need.

A women-only coding competition, Geek Goddess is powered by competitive programming and technology community website TechGig. It is a 95-day long contest to find the best women technologists in India.

The latest edition of Geek Goddess 2019 was thrown open for registrations on August 19, with code submissions being accepted till October 14. So far, the contest has received 37,705 registrations.

The fifth edition of the coding contest for women technologists, Geek Goddess 2019 will witness intense competition across themes like artificial intelligence/machine learning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cloudify Everything and Solution Hunters Hackathon among others.

Last year, the competition saw 68,791 participants and helped several women techies realise their dreams.

Despite a lot of talk in the past on improving women’s representation in technology, there has been little improvement on the ground. Several underlying biases have worked against women in the field of technology.

A TechGig survey conducted among women IT professionals revealed that as many as 74 percent of women in the field believe that a definite bias exists against them. As a result, their suggestions are often dismissed by their male colleagues.