Do you drop your phone often? Phone screen maker Corning set to launch Gorilla Glass 6 that can survive 15 drops

Global tech company Corning Incorporated is set to launch Gorilla Glass 6 for the next-gen smartphones that can apparently withstand an average of 15 drops from a height of 1 metre onto rough surfaces, which is twice as good as its predecessor Gorilla Glass 5.



Corning #GorillaGlass6 helps survive multiple drops because almost everyone fumbles their phone at least once a year. #IsItOnYours pic.twitter.com/Hsi8GPAySe

— CorningGorillaGlass (@corninggorilla) July 18, 2018

In April this year, Corning conducted a survey in eight countries which revealed that an average consumer drops their phone seven times a year, with more than half of those drops occurring from a waist height (one metre or below).

"As consumers become more dependent on their smartphones, the opportunity for potentially damaging drops is also on the rise. Now more than ever, it's critical the cover glass provides outstanding protection," said Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, John Bayne in a release in July.

“Corning Gorilla Glass 6 improves upon Gorilla Glass 5 by surviving drops from higher heights, but, more importantly, has been engineered to survive multiple drops,” he added.

In an ever-evolving market, phone manufacturers apart from installing larger front displays are also adopting mobile designs with glass backs.

With relentless competition to offer features like touch sensitivity, optical clarity, scratch resistance, enhanced durability and wireless charging, Corning is set to enable new design trends in the latest iteration of the gorilla glass.

“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage,” said vice president of technology and product development, Dr Jaymin Amin.

“Moreover, with breaks during drops being a probabilistic event, the added compression helps increase, on average, the likelihood of survival through multiple drop events,” he added.

Corning, which has implemented Gorilla Glass in more than six billion devices across 45 major brands has already handed out their latest offering to multiple consumers for evaluation.

"Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers, and expected to reach the market in the next several months," the company said.