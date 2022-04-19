Dizo Watch S affordable smartwatch launched in India: All you need to know

Realme’s Techlife ecosystem brand Dizo has launched a new smartwatch in India. The Dizo Watch S debuts as an affordable smartwatch with a large display, long battery life, SpO2 monitoring, and over 100 sports modes.

Dizo Watch S Price in India

The Dizo Watch S is priced at Rs 2,999 in India, although the smartwatch will be available at Rs 1,999 as part of an introductory offer. The Dizo Watch S will go on sale via Flipkart on April 26 at 12:00 pm (IST).

Dizo Watch S Features

The Dizo Watch S boasts a large 1.57-inch display that boasts a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also comes with 150+ Watch Faces with personalization options. The detachable watch straps are made of silicone to provide a snug fit on your wrist. The watch is available in Silver Blue, Golden Pink, and Classic Black.

The Dizo Watch S has more than 110+ sports modes which include running, walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, hockey, football, horse riding and much more. The smartwatch supports monitoring blood oxygen (SpO2) levels and warns you about oxygen deficiency.

It also monitors 24x7 real-time heart rate and sleep intelligently, and gives you detailed insights, along with tracking the menstrual cycle for females. The Dizo Watch S also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Dizo Watch S also provides all-day data which includes weather, call notification, message reminder, timer, alarm reminder and step goal completion reminder.

The smartwatch also has Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be synced with smartphones running Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 and above. The Dizo Watch S also packs a 200 mAh battery that offers up to 10 days of battery life and can deliver a standby time of up to 20 days.