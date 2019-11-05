Diversity and inclusion the top talent management priority for CEOs: Gartner

Only 36 percent of diversity and inclusion (D&I) leaders report that their organization has been effective at building a diverse workforce, according to Gartner. Gartner research also reveals that 80 percent of organizations rate themselves as ineffective at developing a diverse and inclusive leadership bench.

According to a recent Gartner survey, only one-third of employees agree that they have the ability to influence inclusion at their organization. Furthermore, only 27 percent of employees feel that their organization informs them of opportunities to promote inclusion in their day-to-day work.

“While CEOs are prioritizing and committing to the values of D&I, and want to see progress, ultimately the current measures are not moving the needle enough,” said Lauren Romansky, managing vice president in the Gartner HR practice. “Based on our research, we know that many D&I strategies are ineffective because they rely on a point-in-time training, an individual champion, or a singular experiment. Further hindering results is that these approaches are often shared only at senior levels.”

To ensure D&I initiatives are successful, organizations must make sure they are sustainable, which means the strategy is supported by the entire organization, is measurable over time, and is embedded into existing processes. Organizations that are able to enact sustainable D&I strategies can achieve a 20 percent increase in organizational inclusion. This corresponds to a 6.2 percent increase in on-the-job effort, a 5 percent increase in employees’ intent to stay with the organization, and a nearly 3 percent increase in individual employee performance.



D&I strategies must be aligned to and owned by the organization broadly.

Organizations need to prioritize a metric that tracks overall progress over time.

D&I needs to be embedded into existing talent and business processes to ensure consistent application.



According to Gartner research, to build sustainable D&I, organizations must focus on three key factors: