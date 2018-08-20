App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disney's latest project can let blind people experience fireworks

The project, titled Feeling Fireworks, is aimed at making fireworks more inclusive to all people

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Disney's latest project could let blind people or those living with low vision experience the spectacle of fireworks.

The project, titled Feeling Fireworks, is aimed at making fireworks more inclusive to all people. In other words, it could allow a blind person to 'feel' a fireworks display.

Feeling Fireworks is a collaboration between Disney Research and German tech university UTH Zurich. It mainly consists of a large latex screen that users put their hands against.

A Kinect, mounted behind the screen, will sense the user's hands and direct water jets at the flexible screen. This will allow the user to feel tactile fireworks that are 'directly analogous' to actual fireworks in the sky.

These water jets have different nozzles for specific effects; one nozzle each for a blooming effect and a crackle effect and three for producing rockets and explosions.

These nozzles are placed on a revolving stand of sorts, allowing for free movement across the screen, while the water is pumped through a controlled system.

The team says the project is open for all and will be showcased as an installation during a fireworks show.

According to a report by New Scientist, a researcher at the University of Sussex pointed out that the project was only in a demonstration phase as it has only been tested with people who can see for now.

Further collaborations with the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired could mean future tests with blind users.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 10:21 am

