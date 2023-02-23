 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Discover your personalized music guide with Spotify's DJ AI

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

DJ is based on OpenAI technology and will curate music for you in partnership with music editors on the platform

(Image Courtesy: Spotify)

Spotify has introduced a new AI guide called DJ that can curate music for you. The feature will roll out in beta first, before a public release.

DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history.

It can start up personalized stream of music at the touch of a button, and based on feedback from the user, it will fine-tune and constantly refresh your personalized stream.

