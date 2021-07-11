Disappearing photos and videos move a step closer to launch on iOS

The feature has been available for Android users since June

WhatsApp is rolling out 'View Once' feature on its latest beta for iOS. The popular feature allows users to send data that will be automatically deleted after the recepient views it.

As found by Wabetainfo, the feature that has been available to Android users in beta since June is finally ready to be used with iPhones.

The feature will automatically delete media and messages marked as "View Once" after they have been seen by the recipient once, which makes it useful for sensitive data. Users who have signed up for the WhatsApp Beta on iOS should start seeing the feature in the form of a new button added to the chat bar.

The button will enable messages sent after it has been pressed to be tagged under the new mode and the recipient will only receive one chance to view it before it gets deleted. The user who sent the message is also notified once the recipient has received it and also when has viewed it.

There is a workaround to this as this feature does not notify the sender if a screenshot of the message is taken before it dissolves away.

The feature has already been rolled out to a majority of WhatsApp Beta users on iOS and people who still don't have it should start seeing the new button added to their chat bar's soon.