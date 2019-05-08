Digital transformation for Customer Connect

Dealing with multiple legacy systems is a key challenge any organisation will face while embarking on digital transformation. Digital transformation requires building a credible API ecosystem which in turn warrants modernization of the existing core system and business applications – all of this prove to be daunting for any CTO.

Byju Joseph, Chief Technology Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance, says, “No doubt we had to surmount this challenge and since our systems were operating in silos, we had issues of distributed data structures, inferior customer services experience and operational inefficiencies plaguing our business. However, instead of focusing on the problems, we saw this a great opportunity to turn adversity into opportunity by re-imagining our systems architecture using customer experience as our transformation driver.”

Joseph shares his first-hand experience of transforming the company’s processes, technologies and customer experience:

“Soon as we changed our perspective to focus on consumer experience using NPS (Net Promoter Score) and voice of customers, we laid a road map of initiatives that would not only kill pain points but also ensure that we generate more and more promoters for our business.

We are using Microsoft platforms with Natural language understanding and Machine Learning to support the features. Using customer service bot architecture to interact with customers real time, we can provide them with proactive services and solutions. This in turn helps us deliver consistent superior customer experience without any human intervention.

Our business has certainly seen a change across customer service transactions. The changes are evident through our NPS reports. Since we launched our services on REVA,(Robotic Enable Virtual assistant) a robotic version of customer virtual assistant and ‘WhatsApp for Business’, we were able to interact with 1 lakh customers from just 32000 customers.

The result was that we delivered 26000 policy bonds and 12000 fund statements and 27000 premium receipts within 5 months of the launch of these automated services. Our NPS also +positive numbers. We have almost fulfilled these numbers without a human touch or a contact center system. Right now, it’s on the website Whatsapp and mobile app platforms, but it will soon be extended to Face book and Messenger for better customer interaction on social media.

In summary, our Digital strategy centres at putting the customer first. Having listened to our customers, we are focused at providing the right information efficiently at the touchpoint of a customers’ choice. The technologies now support an intelligent ‘touch less’ platform. We are working towards getting customer specific data across to our agents which will aid them in interacting with customers in an informed manner. Our next digital priority is to enable our Sales team with the right tools and technology to support customer service requirement.”