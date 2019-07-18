App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital & tech integration top agenda post merger: Bank of Baroda CTO

Post the merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, BoB is now focusing on integrating its cohesive strength to leapfrog to the digital banking era.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

After the recent merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda is now focusing on technology integration of the three entities to leapfrog to the digital banking era.

It is banking on the extensive technology systems of the three financial entities, spread across 9,500 branches and 13,400 ATMs and 85,000 employees after the three-way merger.

Currently, integration of the core banking systems is on top of the agenda to ensure undisrupted banking services across all physical branches and online platforms. This should not be extremely difficult since all three use the same platform – Finacle – albeit they were different variants. “Bank of Baroda was on version 10 of Finacle, while the other two banks were using version 7,” said Sharad Saxena, chief technology officer, Bank of Baroda. The process of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will have to be scaled up as part of the integration and migration process gradually within 18 months to ensure uninterrupted services to the 180 million customers they now jointly cater to.

“We have tested the basic interoperability and these facilities can be accessed by any of the three banks’ customers. While the complete integration will take time, this first step that we have implemented is fairly significant given the scale of operations,” said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, executive director, in-charge of retail, agriculture and MSME banking, Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda has announced its intent to launch an online marketplace to its customers. This digital commerce platform will offer banking services and farm-related products. It has invited bids seeking a partner to supply 'digital commerce platform' to provide assistance to merchants on catalog management, purchase management fulfilment, pricing, promotion and other similar services. The last date for submission of expression of interest is July 26, 2019.

THE ECOMMERCE VENTURE

Bank of Baroda is keen to enhance its digital capabilities by creating an online marketplace that can fulfil services related to different customer needs. In its request for proposal, the bank said it is “seeking a partner to supply digital commerce platform and provide support for its implementation for multiple use cases as decided by the bank.”

Interested applicants will be required to provide assistance to merchants on catalog management, purchase management fulfilment, pricing, promotion and other similar services. They will also have to use predictive analytics to gauge customer buying habits, demand patterns, recommend cross-selling opportunities, implement digital security and advisory management and manage location-based offers.

During the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the government’s decision to double investment in the agriculture sector and allied sectors by 75%. To give rural farming a push, state-owned Bank of Baroda proposes to offer farming products on its online platform. This will include agri crop loan, farm machinery, equipment seeds and fertilisers. It will also provide loan against gold, all kinds of insurance products, investment products such as government gold bonds, among others services.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

