Digital Signature market to grow at 30%: Report

According to Digital Signature Market information report, the global digital signature market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5 percent over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The growing necessity of verifying digital documents in areas such as patient consents, court documents and records, contracts, cash management documents, policies and claims is anticipated to strengthen the industry growth.

The collective acceptance of biometric component based on this technology in the BFSI sector is augmenting the growth of digital signature market. Use of this technology in biometric systems is one of the most secure methods for the identification and authentication procedures, due to its unique characteristics of the user’s signature.

Moreover, initiatives taken by the government such as awareness programs for different industries is anticipated to help increase consumer awareness about the legality of digital signatures.

The forecast information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts.