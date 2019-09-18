App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital Matrix Systems, ZestFinance partner to deliver ML capabilities to lenders

ML credit models improve on traditional methods by using 100 times more data signals and sophisticated math.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digital Matrix Systems, an international risk management firm announced a partnership with ZestFinance, artificial intelligence (AI) software provider for credit.

The two companies are integrating Zest Automated Machine Learning (ZAML) software with Data Access Point, a DMS platform that makes it easy to create and deploy credit attributes and scorecards for automated decisions, risk assessment, and probability calculations.

ML credit models improve on traditional methods by using 100 times more data signals and sophisticated math to make more good loans and fewer bad ones. customers see an average 15% increase in approval rates with no added risk, as well as increases in booked loan rates due to more competitive pricing, the company said.

Close
DMS provides connections to more than 20 loan operating systems (LOS) and has connections with more than 40 data providers and all three credit bureaus. Lenders that rely on DMS to get the right data into their credit models can now switch to high-performing ML models with confidence that the results are accurate and compliant with lending rules and regulations.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.