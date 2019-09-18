Digital Matrix Systems, ZestFinance partner to deliver ML capabilities to lenders

Digital Matrix Systems, an international risk management firm announced a partnership with ZestFinance, artificial intelligence (AI) software provider for credit.

The two companies are integrating Zest Automated Machine Learning (ZAML) software with Data Access Point, a DMS platform that makes it easy to create and deploy credit attributes and scorecards for automated decisions, risk assessment, and probability calculations.

ML credit models improve on traditional methods by using 100 times more data signals and sophisticated math to make more good loans and fewer bad ones. customers see an average 15% increase in approval rates with no added risk, as well as increases in booked loan rates due to more competitive pricing, the company said.