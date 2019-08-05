Digital Identity start-up Veri5Digital raises $2 mn in series A from Khosla Ventures

Veri5Digital, an initiative of Khosla Labs, one of India’s leading Identity Verification and User Onboarding Company, recently raised a sum of 2 million USD in its series A funding round. The funding was led by the California- based venture capital firm Khosla Ventures which manages over USD 5 billion in assets. The Bengaluru-based Veri5Digital will utilise the capital to rapidly scale its identity solutions for the India market as well as build new Identity and Digital India related products and services. Additionally, the company looks forward to launch its identity related products in the United States and Asia markets.

Veri5Digital, previously known as Aadhaar Bridge, is the undisputed leader in user on-boarding and verification space, with more than 2 Million onboardings a month for customers ranging from India’s largest e-commerce companies to banking corporations. With a revamped brand identity and an expanded suite of products, Veri5Digital is poised to meet the needs of the $20 billion digital identity industry globally.

Sharing his insight, Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures, added, “Identity is a key underlying infrastructure that drives digital transactions globally. It is possible to not only deliver high assurance identity verification, but also maintain the privacy of every individual. Veri5Digital has built innovative AI solutions around KYC and authentication which address the online, digital identity needs of companies globally.