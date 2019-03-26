Digital Banking solution company Clayfin Names Rajesh Narasimha as the New CEO

Clayfin Technologies announced today that Rajesh Narasimha has been promoted as the CEO, effective April 1, 2019. Rajesh previously worked as the firm's Chief Sales Officer. He will be succeeding Kannan Ramasamy, who will continue to be on the Board of Directors and a mentor to the management team at Clayfin.

Rajesh Narasimha joined Clayfin in April 2015 as the Chief Sales Officer, to expand and lead the Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Solutioning teams. He has systematically focused on understanding client expectations and aligned the sales and account management processes to achieve balanced outcomes for customers and Clayfin business.

Narasimha said, ""Digital Transformation is on top of the agenda for CEOs and CIOs of the Banking industry. They are raising the bar on Technology Companies to reimagine user journeys and create differentiated solutions. We, at Clayfin, are excited to be in this market and are committed to making our clients successful in their Digital Transformation investments."

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Banking solutions for retail, corporate and SME banking businesses.