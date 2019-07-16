App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIGISOL Systems announces Devendra Kamtekar as CEO

Previously, Kamtekar has worked with companies like Cisco, NCR, Alcatel Lucent & Palo Alto Networks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

DIGISOL Systems, a subsidiary of SMARTLINK Holdings, appoints Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of the company. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the business and driving growth by focusing on emerging market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, K.R. Naik, Chairman and Founder DIGISOL Systems said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of DIGISOL Systems. Having worked for 25 years in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry, Kamtekar holds an understanding of strategic business techniques. His transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking will strengthen the company’s operations and will lead DIGISOL to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “I am thrilled to be part of DIGISOL Systems and contribute to the company’s growth in this new role. I am looking forward to work towards meeting the business goals and objectives and anticipate the market needs for tomorrow.”

Close
Devendra Kamtekar comes with 25 years of Experience in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry. Previously, he has worked with companies like Cisco, NCR, Alcatel Lucent & Palo Alto Networks.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.