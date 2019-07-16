DIGISOL Systems announces Devendra Kamtekar as CEO

DIGISOL Systems, a subsidiary of SMARTLINK Holdings, appoints Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of the company. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the business and driving growth by focusing on emerging market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, K.R. Naik, Chairman and Founder DIGISOL Systems said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Devendra Kamtekar as CEO of DIGISOL Systems. Having worked for 25 years in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry, Kamtekar holds an understanding of strategic business techniques. His transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking will strengthen the company’s operations and will lead DIGISOL to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “I am thrilled to be part of DIGISOL Systems and contribute to the company’s growth in this new role. I am looking forward to work towards meeting the business goals and objectives and anticipate the market needs for tomorrow.”

Devendra Kamtekar comes with 25 years of Experience in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry. Previously, he has worked with companies like Cisco, NCR, Alcatel Lucent & Palo Alto Networks.