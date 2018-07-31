App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIFC Courts, Smart Dubai to launch world's first 'Court of the Blockchain'

DIFC said that the platform will enable different courts to share information in a decentralised manner and will eliminate document duplications

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) Courts on Monday announced their plans to partner with the state-backed Smart Dubai initiative to open a 'Court of the Blockchain' to streamline legal operations.

Through this partnership, DIFC Courts aims to set up a task force that will primarily focus on developing the blockchain-based platform.

In its press release, DIFC Courts said that the platform will enable different courts to share information in a decentralised manner and will eliminate document duplications.

This in turn will vastly improve the efficiencies of the legal ecosystem, they said.

related news

The task force has already been commissioned to input court judgements on a blockchain, which will allow organisations to verify and share data on a real-time basis for better cross-border law enforcement.

"Future research will combine expertise and resources to investigate handling disputes arising out of private and public blockchains, with regulation and contractual terms encoded within the smart contract," DIFC Courts said in its statement.

Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office, explained that Dubai's blockchain strategy "seeks to run 100 percent of applicable government transactions on blockchain by 2020."

"An invention of this calibre and potential requires an equally disruptive set of rules and an empowered institution to uphold them. This is where our partnership with DIFC Courts comes in, allowing us to work together and create the world's first disruptive court, helping to truly unlock the power of blockchain technology," she said.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #blockchain #Trending News #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.