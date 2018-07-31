DIFC Courts, Smart Dubai to launch world's first 'Court of the Blockchain'

The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) Courts on Monday announced their plans to partner with the state-backed Smart Dubai initiative to open a 'Court of the Blockchain' to streamline legal operations.

Through this partnership, DIFC Courts aims to set up a task force that will primarily focus on developing the blockchain-based platform.

In its press release, DIFC Courts said that the platform will enable different courts to share information in a decentralised manner and will eliminate document duplications.

This in turn will vastly improve the efficiencies of the legal ecosystem, they said.

The task force has already been commissioned to input court judgements on a blockchain, which will allow organisations to verify and share data on a real-time basis for better cross-border law enforcement.

"Future research will combine expertise and resources to investigate handling disputes arising out of private and public blockchains, with regulation and contractual terms encoded within the smart contract," DIFC Courts said in its statement.

Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office, explained that Dubai's blockchain strategy "seeks to run 100 percent of applicable government transactions on blockchain by 2020."

"An invention of this calibre and potential requires an equally disruptive set of rules and an empowered institution to uphold them. This is where our partnership with DIFC Courts comes in, allowing us to work together and create the world's first disruptive court, helping to truly unlock the power of blockchain technology," she said.