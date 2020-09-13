Did you know PUBG Mobile India follows 'a propagandist masquerading as a comedian' on Twitter?

Earlier this month, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese apps. Since the ban, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has been taken down from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

However, the online battle royale game is still popular on social media. PUBG has multiple accounts on Twitter, namely PUBG, PUBG Support, PUBG Mobile Esports, PUBG Esports, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India and so on. The PUBG Mobile India (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) currently has little over 2.68 lakh followers. Although, it only follows five accounts.

PUBG Mobile Esports, Tencent Games, PUBG, and PUBG Mobile are four of the five accounts PUBG Mobile India is currently following. If you are wondering about that fifth account; it is, drum roll, a propagandist masquerading as a comedian. Any guesses?

It is none other than Indian comedian Kunal Kamra. In his Twitter bio, Kamra describes himself as "A propagandist masquerading as a comedian, A card holding member of the CPI & an owner of the new I-phone basically a total hypocrite (sarcasm alert!)."

The comedian is a vocal critic of the current BJP regime and his political routines often poke fun of the BJP government and PM Narendra Modi. For a game hellbent on getting off the banned list of apps in India, PUBG Mobile doesn't seem to be doing themselves any favours.

But sometimes a hearty laugh is more important than several millions of players or maybe not? Whatever hilarious stunt the PUBG Corporation is planning next; more power to you'll.