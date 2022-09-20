Diablo IV closed beta scheduled for 2022

(Image Courtesy: Activision/Blizzard)

Blizzard has announced that it will soon hold a closed beta for Diablo IV. The company's fans will soon get a chance to play the much anticipated Action RPG, which is the fourth installment in the lauded Diablo franchise.

Blizzard said that it would invite select players who have been playing end game offerings for Diablo 2 Resurrected and Diablo 3 using, "gameplay data."

The closed beta will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Cross play and cross progression will also be enabled for the platforms.

Blizzard said that the closed beta will be confidential, meaning players who participate, "will be unable to publicly talk about or share their gameplay experience."

The closed beta will focus on Diablo IV's end-game offerings because the company does not want spoil the game's story and because, "for many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo."

Blizzard said that they, "want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions."

The modes that will be included in the beta are - Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred and Paragon Boards. The beta will also include an exclusive boss for which, "you’ll need every tool at your disposal."

Helltide is a region-wide event for players who have reached World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty, where enemies can potentially drop Cinders, a new form of currency used to unlock Helltide chests for loot. Cinders will have to reclaimed if, "you fall in battle."

Players who have unlocked Nightmare Sigils can gain access to Nightmare Dungeons, which are high difficulty zones that can be modified using sigils.

Whispers of the Dead are open-world activities and completing them will reward players with Grim Favors. Once they have collected 10 of these favors, they can be exchanged for loot.

Fields of Hatred are PvP zones, where players battle each other to earn Seeds of Hatred, which can then be turned into Red Dust. If you lose to another player within the PvP zone, you will forfeit all Seeds you have collected to them. If you manage to make it through, you can use Red Dust to earn ornamental rewards.

At level 50, players will unlock Paragon Boards, which are end-game character progression paths to gain titles, sockets and access to more Paragon Boards for customization.

To ensure that your name is up for consideration for the closed beta, you will need to visit the Battle.net website or login to your account through the Battle.net launcher. Now click on your username on the top-right, go to account settings and then view account.

Finally, select the privacy and communication setting and ensure that you have ticked "News and Special Offers from Battle.net."

The company said that a public beta will follow in early 2023.