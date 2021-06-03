Developers earned $643 billion on app store in 2020, says Apple

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, human life is now mostly dependent on digital application. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, the impact of such apps and games are meaningful to so many of us. To recognise such apps and games, Apple released the list of its App Store Best of 2020 winners. 15 apps and games winners stood up to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected. (Image: apple.com)

App developers made an astonishing $643 billion (approximately Rs 4,69,00,00,00,00,000) last year in billings, in-app purchases and sales, as per the latest numbers released by Apple for sales on its app store in 2020. Good luck counting the zeroes in that figure.

A study done by Analysis group says that 24 percent of the app developers grew their businesses despite the pandemic setbacks throughout the year. Apple also said that 90 percent of the billings took place outside the ecosystem. The number of small businesses on the app store grew by 40 percent and Apple once again highlighted that companies that make less than $1 million a year only have to pay 15 percent in commissions as opposed to the normal 30 percent.

The company also said that 90 percent of the companies on the app store were small and medium scale businesses which means a majority of them pay half commission. As an example, Apple cited the growth of dating app Bumble which started out with 20 employees and has now grown to 42 million active users and raised $2.2 billion in February 2021.