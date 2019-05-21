Deloitte partners with Relativity to offer proactive compliance monitoring

Deloitte has expanded its strategic alliance with Relativity to offer Relativity Trace, a compliance monitoring application, to help clients more proactively detect and mitigate violations of industry regulations and organizational electronic communication (e-communication) policies.

Housed on Relativity's cloud-based platform — RelativityOne — or elsewhere, Relativity Trace offers proactive compliance monitoring for e-communications that can connect to most major enterprise and financial collaboration systems. Capturing structured and unstructured data from more than 40 sources including email, audio, chat and other file types, the solution offers near-real-time alerts on high-risk activities like fraud or collusion that necessitate closer analysis.

"Whether your industry is highly regulated or not, having a solution in place to identify and alert legal, compliance, risk management and other teams when possible noncompliant behaviour occurs can mean the difference between containment and crisis," said Chris May, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory principal and discovery practice leader, Deloitte Transaction and Business Analytics LLP. "Using a fully customizable solution across enterprise data to identify activity requiring deeper investigation can help accelerate efforts to manage investigative, litigation and regulatory matters, as well as corporate e-communication policy concerns."

Jordan Domash, general manager of Relativity Trace for Relativity, added, "Increasingly our clients are asking for ways to identify high-risk behaviour occurring in their businesses. To us, a proactive automated approach with integrated machine learning is key to culling massive amounts of data and reducing false-positives. That said, for such automation to work well, it needs to be customized and monitored by seasoned investigative professionals."

Proprietary accelerators Deloitte has built on top of Relativity's platform include easy-to-understand dashboards, artificial intelligence-enabled contract review, custom analytics, audio transcription, FOIA and other records disclosure management and a suite of time-saving automation enhancements such as translation, redaction and redaction propagation. Deloitte is part of the RelativityOne Certified Partner program.