Deloitte introduces “Blockchain in a Box”

Deloitte recently introduced "Blockchain in a Box" (BIAB) designed to provide intuitive, tangible Blockchain demonstrations and experimentations. It is a mobile, self-contained technology platform capable of hosting Blockchain-based solutions across four small-form-factor compute nodes and three video displays, as well as networking components that enable integration with external services, such as traditional cloud technologies. Each compute node accepts Secure Digital (SD) card media, facilitating rapid selection and exchange of demo solutions tailored to specific client needs.

"Deloitte custom built this solution based on client interest in understanding Blockchain capabilities in live interactions," said Linda Pawczuk, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. Blockchain leader. "What's often misunderstood about Blockchain is that it is an entirety of a technology solution — when in reality, it's a technology component that enables larger business applications and approaches. Our mobile demonstration is practical, tactical and most importantly, tangible to clients."

Deloitte has demonstrated the BIAB to several clients and to the broader Blockchain and emerging technology community at multiple conferences, including Consensus 2019.

"Each time we have used the BIAB to facilitate exploration, the reaction is that of curiosity and excitement where the audience leaves with a deeper understanding of Blockchain and how the use cases are implemented," said Chih-Wei Yi, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "It helps to demystify Blockchain and is a refreshing and well-grounded approach versus traditional slideware-based demonstrations."