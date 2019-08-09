App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deloitte deploys AI based solution to transform indirect tax recovery

CogTax leverages OCR along with advanced machine learning algorithms and analytics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deloitte has deployed a technology-enabled solution — CognitiveTax Insight (CogTax) — that provides an increased, improved, and more efficient analysis of clients' indirect tax data set. CogTax has the ability to analyze the full population, if desired, of a clients' accounts payable transactions compared to a traditional, sampled approach.

For decades, tax professionals have managed the analysis of complex data for indirect tax recovery through time-consuming statistical analysis and sample sets. Due to the sheer amount of data and complex jurisdictional rules, it was nearly impossible for many companies to analyze all indirect tax transactions. As a result, significant indirect tax refunds may not have been claimed. However, technological breakthroughs of the last few years are making this a challenge of the past.

The solution not only allows tax professionals to save time and resources but can help companies to proactively avoid overpaying their indirect tax liabilities. CogTax leverages optical character recognition (OCR), along with advanced machine learning algorithms and analytics, to effectively analyze a full population of data and documents to assist clients with indirect tax overpayment recovery and reduce the potential for future over or underpayments.

"CogTax moves tax analysis from a manual, administrative process to an automated, machine learning process that brings with it accuracy and scale previously not achievable," emphasized Deval Reddy, indirect tax principal in the multistate tax services practice, Deloitte Tax.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

