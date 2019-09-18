App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deloitte becomes managed Cloud Provider for SAP S/4HANA

Businesses that use SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud can choose Deloitte as their default provider of cloud-managed services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deloitte announced that it has made an agreement with SAP to serve as a certified cloud managed services provider of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in hyperscale computing environments.

Deloitte will provide a range of services to help clients deploy, run and manage SAP solutions on hyper-scale cloud platforms.

"Many businesses that use SAP solutions are moving to the cloud, taking full advantage of the flexibility and scalability that it provides," said Abdi Goodarzi, U.S. SAP practises leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Goodarzi said, "Hyperscale cloud environments become especially attractive as data continues to grow and as companies continue to rely on data to generate insights and improve the customer experience.

"Deloitte's cloud management framework, OpenCloud, can help by providing clients with a secure and integrated view of managed services across all hyper-scale platforms. The new agreement with SAP should make it even easier for organizations to simplify the cloud transformation journey and the move to SAP S/4HANA."

Under the agreement, businesses that use SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud can choose Deloitte as their default provider of cloud-managed services in hyper-scale environments.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:42 pm

