Deloitte announces enhancements to its digital bank asset

Deloitte announced enhancements to its Digital Bank asset — produced by the Deloitte Digital Assets and Solutions Group (ASG) — to augment the customer experience for banks and banking customers. New product developments include integrating Salesforce Einstein Analytics technology to unlock insights and increase conversion of new customer upsell opportunities, as well as a new Private Banking segment designed to enhance productivity and enable banks to engage more holistically with customers.

Built on the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform, Digital Bank is a pre-configured digital banking accelerator that enables retail and commercial banks to deliver customers banking solutions that are tailored to their individual needs, behaviours and patterns. The offering comes integrated with a wide range of leading cloud vendors and fintechs, providing banks with an ecosystem of pre-integrated partner technologies.

"Customer expectations are transforming the way they interact with their financial institutions today. From mobile banking to data privacy, it's important for banks to establish and maintain trust with customers and deliver tailored digital banking solutions so customers feel valued and understood," said Kevin Walsh, partner, Deloitte U.K. "Deloitte's deep experience in banking and Salesforce's technology offers our clients a differentiated solution in the market."