Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 launched with 10th Gen Intel Processors, InfinityEdge 4K Display: Check price, specs, availability

Dell just dropped two new XPS notebooks in India. The new Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 arrive in India’s premium consumer laptop market. The new XPS laptops have been updated to deliver optimal performance in a smaller and thinner profile. The new XPS models offer a premium experience on all fronts, including design, display, performance, and battery.

Dell XPS Pricing

The Dell XPS 13 is priced in India starting from Rs 1,44,807 and comes in Silver and White colour options. Whereas, the Dell XPS 15 is priced starting from Rs 1,86,072 in India and is only listed in Silver. The UHD model for the XPS 13 is priced at Rs 2,10,990. The Dell XPS 13 has been listed on Amazon India and are already on sale, while the XPS 15 is yet to arrive.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, “The XPS experience was long awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India. For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from”.

Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a 13.4-inch laptop design in an 11-inch form factor, owing to the new four-sided InfinityEdge display, a first for Dell. The screen sports a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 91.5 screen-to-body ratio. The XPS 13 opts for a 4K UHD+ VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 panel, which enables over 16 million colours with 500- nits of brightness and 100-percent sRGB colour gamut.

Dell claims the new XPS 13 delivers up to 18 hours and 49 minutes of runtime with its 52WHr battery on the FHD model and up to 12 hours on the 4K UHD model. The Dell XPS 13 can be configured with up to a quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor. It can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe (3x4) SSD. The XPS 13 uses Intel’s Iris Plus graphics. Additionally, you also get dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning.

Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 retains the InfinityEdge display, the 16:10 aspect ratio, and takes the screen to body ratio up to 92.9-percent. The notebook is available in Full HD and 4K UHD options; the latter delivers 100-percent Adobe RGB and 94-percent DCIP 3 colour gamut with 500 nits of brightness.

The Dell XPS 15 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-10885H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU. The non-touch version packs a 56Whr battery, while the touchscreen model has an 86Whr battery. Dell touts a whole day of use on the Full HD model and up to 13 hours of uptime on the 4K UHD model.