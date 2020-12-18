Dell XPS 13 with 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs now on sale in India: Check price, specifications

Dell XPS 13 with 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs is now on sale in India. The XPS 13 is Dell’s premium offering for the Indian market priced at Rs 1,50,990 for the Core i5 model. There is also a Core i7 model going on sale in January 2021.

Dell XPS 13 price in India

Dell XPS 13 comes to India in two variants - Core i5 and i7. As mentioned above, the Core i5 model is priced at Rs 1,50,990 and is available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and Amazon India. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021.

The premium laptop comes in two colour variants - Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

Also check: Dell XPS 13 (2020) Review: The best Windows laptop just got better

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The launch of XPS 13 earlier this year was marked with key attributes of premium design and form, display, materials, and balance. It comes with up to 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake CPUs (i5, i7), with Intel’s 11th Gen Iris Plus graphics. The performance unit is complemented with 16GB LPDDR4X of RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Upfront, there is a 13.4-inch Infinity Edge display with 100 percent sRGB colour space. The i7 variant comes with the same 13.4-inch display but with a higher 4K UHD+ resolution. The i7 variant supports touch and has a 90 percent P3 coverage with 500 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop comes with connectivity options like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dell XPS 13 2020 boots on Windows 10 Pro. The machine comes with a 52Wh battery and also has a backlit keyboard.

With all that hardware, the Dell XPS 13 2020 with Core i5 maintains a thin and light profile, weighing 1.2 kg.