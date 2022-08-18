Dell XPS 13 (2022) with 12th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

Dell has officially launched new premium laptops under its XPS brand in India. The new Dell XPS 13 debuted in India’s sub-one lakh market. The Dell XPS 13 (2022) arrives with 12th Gen Intel processing hardware paired with Iris Xe graphics.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) Price India

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) features a starting price of Rs 99,990 in India. The new XPS 13 is available for purchase on Dell.com from August 16 and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) starting August 25.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) Specs

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The new Dell XPS 13 comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The new XPS laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports.

The Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display that offers up to 500 nits of brightness. The screen has slim bezels, the top of which houses a 400p IR camera and 720p webcam. The new XPS packs a 51Wh battery with 45W charging support. The laptop is entirely made from CNC machined aluminium and glass.

The new XPS 13 9315 is Dell’s slimmest and lightest 13-inch XPS notebook weighing 1.17kg and measuring 13.99mm thick. The new XPS 13 notebook also comes with a backlit keyboard and dual speakers. The new Dell XPS 13 will ship in all-new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable content.