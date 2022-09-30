English
    Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop launched with 3K display, 12th Gen Intel CPUs: Check price, specs

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 notebook comes in a tablet form factor but can be used as a full-fledged laptop with aid of the detachable Folio Keyboard.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

    Dell has officially unveiled a new flagship XPS laptop in India. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 notebook comes in a tablet form factor but can be used as a full-fledged laptop with aid of the detachable Folio Keyboard. The notebook also comes with 12th Gen Intel hardware and a high-resolution display.

    Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Price in India

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop price in India starts from Rs 1,39,990 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 1,64,990 for the Core i7 variant. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is available for purchase on Dell.com and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores).

    Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Specifications 

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop can be configured with an Intel Core i5-1230U or a Core i7-1250U processor. The CPUs are paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The new XPS 13 comes in a tablet form factor and an additional magnetic XPS Folio case and stylus. When the folio is attached, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is converted into a full-fledge laptop.

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a 13-inch IPS panel with a 3K resolution. The screen covers 100 percent sRGB colours and supports Eyesafe technology. The XPS 13 2-in-1 features a 4K 11 MP camera on the back and a 1080p 5 MP camera on the front. The 2-in-1 laptop also runs on Windows 11. Dell’s new XPS tablet weighs less than 3 lbs with the folio coming in at just 560 grams.

    The XPS Stylus includes a built-in Tile function that helps ring, notify, and locate the pen on a map when lost. It is also a multifunctional stylus with two programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and a reversible pen designed for both right and left-handed users. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 also comes with the company’s Premium Support warranty that includes Advanced Exchange and Accidental Damage Protection.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dell #Intel #laptops
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 01:24 pm
