Dell Technologies Cloud announces new advancement options for cloud native environments

Dell Technologies announced a host of advancements and new options that allow organizations to benefit from Dell Technologies Cloud for both traditional applications and cloud-native environments.

More than half of organizations formulating hybrid cloud strategies have cited seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration, according to new research from analyst firm ESG. Dell Technologies Cloud will combine the power of VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations across private clouds, public clouds and the edge.