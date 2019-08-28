Dell Technologies Cloud announces new advancement options for cloud native environments

Dell Technologies Cloud will combine VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity.
Dell Technologies announced a host of advancements and new options that allow organizations to benefit from Dell Technologies Cloud for both traditional applications and cloud-native environments.
More than half of organizations formulating hybrid cloud strategies have cited seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration, according to new research from analyst firm ESG. Dell Technologies Cloud will combine the power of VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations across private clouds, public clouds and the edge.Organizations continue to accelerate cloud-native application development while also running traditional, virtualized applications. To help organizations balance both imperatives, Dell Technologies Cloud will support automated deployment of VMware PKS on Dell EMC VxRail, adding integrated support for Kubernetes and containers. This helps organizations to more nimbly adopt flexible and secure cloud-native approaches. This introduction offers Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms customers a single, consistent platform for both traditional and cloud-native workloads, streamlining deployment and operation with full lifecycle management of multiple clusters and enhanced automation, performance and security.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.