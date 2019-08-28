App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dell Technologies Cloud announces new advancement options for cloud native environments

Dell Technologies Cloud will combine VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dell Technologies announced a host of advancements and new options that allow organizations to benefit from Dell Technologies Cloud for both traditional applications and cloud-native environments.

More than half of organizations formulating hybrid cloud strategies have cited seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration, according to new research from analyst firm ESG. Dell Technologies Cloud will combine the power of VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations across private clouds, public clouds and the edge.

Organizations continue to accelerate cloud-native application development while also running traditional, virtualized applications. To help organizations balance both imperatives, Dell Technologies Cloud will support automated deployment of VMware PKS on Dell EMC VxRail, adding integrated support for Kubernetes and containers. This helps organizations to more nimbly adopt flexible and secure cloud-native approaches. This introduction offers Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms customers a single, consistent platform for both traditional and cloud-native workloads, streamlining deployment and operation with full lifecycle management of multiple clusters and enhanced automation, performance and security.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.