Dell launches Alienware, XPS and G-Series laptops in India

A new line-up of gaming laptops from Dell have been launched in India

Dell has a launched a new suite of gaming laptops in India. Two of the laptops are from the premium Alienware range - x15 and x17 -, two from the XPS range - XPS 15 and XPS 17 - and one the G15 from Dell's G-series.

The Alienware X15 has a 15.6-inch display that tops out at 1080p with a refresh rate of 360Hz. The internals can house up to a Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, joined by up to Nvidia's RTX 3080 8GB GPU. You can kit out the laptop with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and storage space up to 1TB.

The marquee feature of the new Alienware design is Cryo-tech which promises to keep temperatures in check with up to 25 percent improvement in thermals compared to previous models. The laptops also feature efficient voltage regulation and come with a new "Dark Core" chassis.

The prices for Dell Alienware x15 will start at Rs 2,40,990.

The Alienware x17 has a bigger 1080p 17.3-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate and offers an Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and a 16GB Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU as options.

The prices for Dell Alienware x17 start at Rs 2,90,990.

The XPS 15 offers a 4K 15.6-inch borderless screen that is touch compatible. It also has Intel Core i9-1190H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3050Ti GPU as options. You can also opt for up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

The pricing for XPS 15 begins at Rs 2,23,990.

The XPS 17 ups the ante with a bigger 17-inch 4K borderless display and offers Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU as options.

The pricing for XPS 17 begins at Rs 2,64,490.

The value orientated G15 has a 15.6-inch 108p screen and offers either an Intel Core i7-10800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H as CPU options. You can also choose between a Nvidia RTX 3050, 3050Ti or RTX 3060. The laptop ships with 12GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD Storage and can house up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The G15 AMD model will cost you Rs 82,990 and the Intel variant will be priced at Rs 94,990.

The Alienware and XPS series will be available for purchase on Dell's site starting September 3 and the G15 will go on sale on September 23.