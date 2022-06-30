Dell Latitude and Precision commercial laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

Dell recently launched new laptops in India in its Latitude and Precision series. Dell’s new line-up consists of 14-inch and 15-inch commercial laptops, which it says is the industry’s most powerful 14-inch Mobile Workstation (MWS), the company’s thinnest and smallest 15-inch MWS, and the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC.

Dell’s new range features more eco-friendly elements, while the packaging for the new range is made from 100 percent recycled or renewable materials. The latest commercial line-up comes equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

The Dell Latitude 9430 starts at Rs 1,45,990, while the Latitude 7430 starts at Rs 94,990. The Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight starts at Rs 99,990. The Dell Precision 5570 and Precision 5470 feature a starting price of Rs 1,42,990 and Rs 1,46,990, respectively, while the Precision 3470 starts from Rs 79,990.

Dell Latitude Laptops

The Latitude 9430 is a premium PC offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. Available in new metallic graphite colour, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls. The Latitude 7330 Ultralight is portable yet durable and debuts as the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop. The Latitude 7430 offers an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security, and privacy. These new Latitude laptops are also available in 2-in-1 form factors.

Dell Precision Laptops

Dell’s new Precision 5470 is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation. It arrives with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors, up to a Core i9, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of storage. Dell also offers the option of an Nvidia RTX A1000 graphics card. Dell has also developed a new thermal management system for the new Precision 5470 laptop.

The Dell Precision 5570 also uses 12th Gen Intel processors paired with up to Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics. The notebook is the thinnest and smallest 15-inch MWS. The Precision workstations have delivered innovative technologies that power some of the most data and graphic-intensive applications. Equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processing hardware and optional NVIDIA T550 Graphics, the 14-inch Precision 3470 comes with advanced thermal management with customisable thermal tables.