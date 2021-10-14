Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme Laptops launched with Windows 11

Dell recently launched new rugged laptops under its Latitude series. The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme arrive with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The prices of the new Rugged Latitude laptops are yet to be unveiled, while global rollouts will begin on December 9.

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs with the optional vPro integrated platform. The displays feature up to 1,400 nits of brightness to ensure daylight readability as well as glove touch support.

They also feature a TPM 2.0 ControlVault for advanced security. Both the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme also have dual-hot swappable batteries that are rated to deliver up to 25 hours of power on a single charge. You also get Express Charge Boost that is said to deliver 35 percent battery life on a 20-minute charge.

Connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme sports a 13-inch display, while the Latitude 5430 Rugged opts for a 14-inch panel. The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme features an IP56 rating and is claimed to be drop tested from up to six feet.

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged comes with an IP53 rating and is claimed to be drop-tested from up to three feet. You also get the option to get discrete graphics. The laptops also feature Dell Optimizer software that is said to use AI and ML to optimise system performance based on your usage. The two rugged laptops are aimed at customers working in industries like oil and gas, first responders, government, and law enforcement.