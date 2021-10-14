MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme Laptops launched with Windows 11

The notebooks are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST

Dell recently launched new rugged laptops under its Latitude series. The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme arrive with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The prices of the new Rugged Latitude laptops are yet to be unveiled, while global rollouts will begin on December 9.

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs with the optional vPro integrated platform. The displays feature up to 1,400 nits of brightness to ensure daylight readability as well as glove touch support.

They also feature a TPM 2.0 ControlVault for advanced security. Both the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme also have dual-hot swappable batteries that are rated to deliver up to 25 hours of power on a single charge. You also get Express Charge Boost that is said to deliver 35 percent battery life on a 20-minute charge.

Source: Dell Source: Dell

Connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme sports a 13-inch display, while the Latitude 5430 Rugged opts for a 14-inch panel. The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme features an IP56 rating and is claimed to be drop tested from up to six feet.

Close

Related stories

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged comes with an IP53 rating and is claimed to be drop-tested from up to three feet. You also get the option to get discrete graphics. The laptops also feature Dell Optimizer software that is said to use AI and ML to optimise system performance based on your usage. The two rugged laptops are aimed at customers working in industries like oil and gas, first responders, government, and law enforcement.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dell #Intel #laptops
first published: Oct 14, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.