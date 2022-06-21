Dell G15 laptops launched in India with AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics

Dell has officially unveiled the new G15 laptop in India. The new Dell G15 5525 laptops house up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. The new G15 notebook arrives in different configurations and is among the most affordable gaming laptops from the brand.

Dell G15 Price in India

The new Dell G15 AMD laptops feature a starting price of Rs 83,990 and go all the way up to Rs 1,27,990. The new Dell G15 is available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell G15 Specifications

Dell’s new G15 laptops come in multiple configurations and can be powered with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, up to a Ryzen 7 6800H. Graphics options on the G15 line-up include Nvidia’s RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060 laptop GPUs. All five models come with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness.

The G15 AMD version laptops come with an Alienware-inspired thermal design and feature optimal cooling thanks to dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents. The Alienware Command Center is also available on the new G15 laptops.

The Dell G15 line-up also includes additional features like Dolby Audio for Gamers and an orange backlit keyboard. It can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage. The new G15 models are available in Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey colours.