    Dell announces new Latitude and Precision commercial laptops

    Dell says the new laptops have been tuned for the modern hybrid work environment

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dell)

    Dell has announced new laptops that bolster the company's Latitude and Precision portfolio. The new laptops have been improved with "more power, intelligent features and improved security," ideal for the modern "hybrid work" environment, the company said.

    Dell Latitude 9330 Dell Latitude 9330 (Image Courtesy: Dell)

    Dell Latitude 9330

    The laptop features a 13-inch, QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a blue light filter, and covers 100 percent of sRGB colour gamut. There is a 1080p webcam on the front.

    Close

    The Latitude 9330 can be configured with up to 12th generation Intel i7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe on-board graphics. You can select up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and the laptop is powered by a 50Whr battery with ExpressCharge 2.0 fast charging support.

    As for ports, there are 2 Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and has a custom trackpad with dedicated buttons for the mic, video, screen sharing and chats during office calls.

    Dell Precision 7670 Dell Precision 7670 (Image Courtesy: Dell)

    Dell Precision 7670 and 7770

    The Precision 7670 has a 16-inch display, while the 7770 will ship with a large 17-inch display. The laptops can be configured with up to 12th generation Intel Core i9 processors and up to Nvidia RTX A5500 GPU. You can select up to 128GB of CAMM DDR5 RAM.

    Dell Precision 7770 Dell Precision 7770 (Image Courtesy: Dell)

    As for ports, Dell's laptops ship with 2 Thunderbolt 4's, one USB Type-C port, 2 USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

    Dell says that Precision laptops will arrive in June 2022, while the Latitude will ship in the second quarter of this year. Pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 06:13 pm
