Delhi Police posts key points on Twitter to avoid online KYC fraud for payments apps

In a bid to curb frauds through online payment applications, the Delhi Police, on February 10, has given users a list of four key points to avoid any kind of Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud.



Don't click on any link sent in any message



“Don't get tricked. No payment App verifies KYC over a phone call. Most of these calls/SMSs intend to cheat you,” a tweet from the Delhi Police's official Twitter handle read. The state’s law enforcing body also listed four things that one should keep in mind and avoid falling prey to fraudulent calls.

Fraudulent messages often include a link that looks similar to the original website but with some minor changes that may not be noticeable. For example, instead of moneycontrol.com, the message may have a link to some fake website like moniescontrol.com or monneycontrol.com. Keep an eye and verify before visiting the website.

2. Don't install any app on the advice of a unknown caller

Fraudulent callers may ask you to install a particular app to complete/ renew your KYC. Avoid installing any such app on the caller’s advice as it may potentially steal all your data, including sensitive information like your credit and debit card details.

3. Don't carry out even a Re 1 transaction

The attacker may ask you to transfer Re 1 to initiate a transaction for confirming the transaction details. While doing so, it could be possible that they may get to know your confidential details, which can be used to transact a larger sum from the linked bank account.

4. Don't call on the number given in KYC SMS

You may come across a text message that reads about a failed transaction or any loan amount that has been approved. These text messages either ask you to send an SMS or call and share confidential details for completing the transaction.