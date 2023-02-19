 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Metro set to launch India's first virtual shopping, recharge app - find out more

Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will be launching India's first virtual shopping app for metro commuters. This app will allow passengers to purchase a range of products and book services while travelling, and collect their orders at their destination stations. This initiative is one of the first of its kind in India. While the launch timeline has not yet been officially announced, it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Termed 'Momentum 2.0', this app will also include features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro's smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services, as well as better access to last mile connectivity, DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro has been adding digital services for commuters in line with the government's Digital India vision.

Commuters using this app will be able to bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs and the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from Delhi Metro's stations.