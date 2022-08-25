Delhi CM aims to electrify 80% of bus fleet by 2025 as Kejriwal flags off 97 new e-buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the addition of 97 low-floor electric buses to the bus fleet at the Rajghat depot, saying that he plans to induct 1,500 more e-buses by November 2023 and electrify 80 percent of the bus fleet by 2025.

A chief minister office (CMO) tweet mentioned that Delhi now has 250 e-buses, with a plan to add 50 more in September 2022.

"By the end of next year, we will boast a tally of 1,800 e-buses. After that, the pace of this e-bus revolution will accelerate even further. By 2025 end, we will add 6,380 more e-buses to our fleet," the CM said.

He mentioned that 6,380 e-buses will be added by 2025, electrifying 80 percent of Delhi's bus fleet.

Also Read: Uber of buses: Delhi govt issues draft policy paper to privatise inter-city bus transportation

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed the Kejriwal government for taking credit for launching e-buses in the national capital, claiming the project was a "gift" to the people of the city from the Modi dispensation. The central government has "gifted" these e-buses to Delhi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Northeast Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament Manoj Tiwari congratulated people on the e-buses, saying 1,500 such buses were being given by the Modi government to Delhi under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme.

Also Read: Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC

Tiwari said that Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) believes only in publicity while the BJP works in public interest.

The Centre has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the FAME II scheme for boosting e-vehicle adoption in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)