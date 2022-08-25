English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Delhi CM aims to electrify 80% of bus fleet by 2025 as Kejriwal flags off 97 new e-buses

    BJP leaders said the CM should thank the PM for providing the e-buses instead of grabbing credit for the addition

    Ayush Khar
    August 25, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the addition of 97 low-floor electric buses to the bus fleet at the Rajghat depot, saying that he plans to induct 1,500 more e-buses by November 2023 and electrify 80 percent of the bus fleet by 2025.

    A chief minister office (CMO) tweet mentioned that Delhi now has 250 e-buses, with a plan to add 50 more in September 2022.

    "By the end of next year, we will boast a tally of 1,800 e-buses. After that, the pace of this e-bus revolution will accelerate even further. By 2025 end, we will add 6,380 more e-buses to our fleet," the CM said.

    He mentioned that 6,380 e-buses will be added by 2025, electrifying 80 percent of Delhi's bus fleet.

    Also Read: Uber of buses: Delhi govt issues draft policy paper to privatise inter-city bus transportation

    Close

    Related stories

    Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed the Kejriwal government for taking credit for launching e-buses in the national capital, claiming the project was a "gift" to the people of the city from the Modi dispensation. The central government has "gifted" these e-buses to Delhi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

    Northeast Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament Manoj Tiwari congratulated people on the e-buses, saying 1,500 such buses were being given by the Modi government to Delhi under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme.

    Also Read: Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC

    Tiwari said that Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) believes only in publicity while the BJP works in public interest.

    The Centre has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the FAME II scheme for boosting e-vehicle adoption in the country.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Ayush Khar
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #automobile #Delhi #E-buses #electric vehicles #India #Technology
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 11:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.