you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi air pollution: This app converts AQI readings into number of cigarettes smoked

According to the app’s algorithm, an individual is breathing air (or smoke) that is equivalent to 26.5 cigarettes per day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Toxic smog has enveloped New Delhi and its surrounding areas since last week. The pollution levels have reached a three-year high, causing respiratory-related issues to citizens. To give an idea about how bad the air quality is, an app converts the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the number of cigarettes smoked.

An app called ‘Sh**t! I Smoke’ measures a city’s air pollution levels in day cigarettes smoked. The app has quickly moved in the top 10 apps under the ‘Health and Fitness’ category of the Apple App Store and has got over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

The app calculates the number of cigarettes based on findings by Berkeley’s Earth. It converts the AQI into an equivalent number of cigarettes. The rule of thumb for the conversion is one cigarette is roughly equivalent of a PM 2.5 level of 22 μg/m3. Atmospheric Particulate Matter (PM) is harmful and has a diameter of lesser than 2.5 micrometres, which, when inhaled, can cause respiratory diseases.

Close

To get the AQI readings of a particular location, the app uses data from the nearest Air Quality Station. AQI readings in New Delhi and surrounding areas have been near 500 or ‘severe’ category.

According to the app’s algorithm, an individual is breathing air (or smoke) that is equivalent to 26.5 cigarettes per day. Compare that to Mumbai, where the AQI is considerably better, an individual breathes in two cigarettes worth of smoke.

The app also shows weekly and monthly readings. However, the readings may not be accurate as the feature is in beta and it simply multiples the current PM 2.5 levels to account the weekly or monthly reading.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Delhi Air Pollution #Technology

