you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Def Con 2018: Researchers build new tool that can recognise author of program codes

The tool can come in handy in cases of plagiarism and help identify authors of malware programs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers have developed a machine learning tool that can recognise the the author of a code on the basis of their previous work. The tool can come in handy in cases of plagiarism and help identify authors of malware programs, according to a Wired report.

Associate Professor of Computer Science at Drexel University Rachel Greenstadt and Assistant Professor at George Washington University Aylin Caliskan presented the tool they developed at the Defcon hacking conference on August 10.

The tool can recognise a programmer if it had short snippets of the code previously written by the programmer. To develop the tool the researchers narrowed down to 50 features to distinguish coders. The tool identifies the code’s underlying structure.

Greenstadt and Caliskan with a group of researchers had proved that they can recognize the programmer even from executable binaries, wherein the code is in 1s and 0s. For this the researchers decompiled the program into C++ language without losing the developers unique style.

They conducted a binary experiment using data from Google Code Jam and were able to recognise 96 percent of the authors when the data set was limited to 100 authors. When the data of 600 users was used the recognition rate was 83 percent.

Greenstadt and Caliskan’s tool found that experienced programmers were easier to identify and codes solving difficult problems were also easier to attribute. They asked 62 programmers to solve easy problems and they were able to identify the author 90 percent of the time, when the same set of programmers were asked to solve difficult programs the recognition rate went up to 95 percent.

However, the tool has multiple privacy implications, it can be used by an authoritarian government to find out the author of a code that is helping circumvent restrictive laws. Open Source contributors can also be traced with the tool.

Greenstadt and Caliskan said that currently very few people cannot be recognised on the basis of the style of their code, but in future coders might find better methods of obfuscation.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:53 pm

tags #Technology #World News

