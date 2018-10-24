Dealerships start accepting bookings for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650

Indian dealerships have now started accepting bookings for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, the twins globally revealed at the EICMA 2017 and subsequently launched at an event in California in September.

Royal Enfield's 650 twins have been two of the most anticipated bikes over the past year and that comes without a surprise. The Royal Enfield line of bikes are the most beloved bikes in India and the news of two 650cc bikes by the company obviously set off sparks, especially considering the prices the bikes will sell at in the country.

Royal Enfield does say that at launch the bikes will only be available in limited numbers, but they plan to ramp up production in only four months. Both bikes feature the same 650 cc oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque.

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the bikes also get a slipper clutch for lighter, smoother gear changes. ABS also comes standard on both bikes.

Both bikes share a lot of components between them. However, the look and feel of riding each bike is radically different considering the different design inspiration for each.

The Interceptor 650 takes is cue from the Royal Enfield Interceptor of old but still does justice to the modern classics that we see on the roads today. The Continental GT 650 however is inspired by the café racer culture dominant a few years ago (which was again a throwback to the café racers of old).

In terms of pricing, in the US the base Interceptor 650 is priced at $5,799 and the base Continental GT 650 is priced at $5,999. To give you a perspective of potential Indian prices, Royal Enfield's 500cc bikes range in the price of $5,000 translating to roughly Rs 3.6 lakh. So it should come as no surprise if the 650 twins start a price of under Rs 3 lakh.