DBS Bank partners with Bengaluru-based technology business incubator Social Alpha

DBS Bank India and Social Alpha announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the growth of social enterprises and supporting innovators through business mentoring and seed capital. The DBS-Social Alpha program will strengthen the ecosystem for enterprises focusing on the areas of Inclusion, Healthcare and Environment, through a total program grant of Rs 10 million.

Social Alpha (registered as Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship) is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI), approved by the Department of Science and Technology (GoI), and supported by Tata Trusts, that helps create high quality, accessible and affordable solutions through its incubation, accelerator and seed capital programs. The DBS-Social Alpha Social Entrepreneurship program will focus on providing holistic support to entrepreneurs and equipping them with resources for creating successful go-to market strategies, developing sustainable business models and accelerating their product development efforts.



Even Cargo - The award-winning enterprise identifies and trains women from marginalized communities to work towards bridging low female Labour Force Participation Rate in India. It has trained and employed women as delivery personnel for major e-commerce companies in India including Amazon, Flipkart, etc. (http://www.evencargo.in/)



Trust Circle - A mental health care start-up that utilises mobile & AI technology to improve emotional resiliency and well-being for all. It empowers individuals to assess, track, and learn about their emotional well-being, gain access to on-demand online counselling, and community support anytime, anywhere – anonymously. (https://trustcircle.co/)



Incredible Devices - A medical device start-up company with a mission to make healthcare safe and affordable by developing solutions which reduce treatment cost. It intends to develop, patent, and produce medical devices related to underserved markets. The company expects to benefit 36 lakh patients by 2020. (http://incredibledevices.in/)

The shortlisted enterprises are from the current Social Alpha cohort as well as from the pipeline of social ventures supported by DBS over the years. The three ventures that will be a part of the program over the next year and a half